Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $298.05. 300,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,814. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.06 and a 12 month high of $298.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,226.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

