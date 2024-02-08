Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 469.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at $35,057,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 990,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,557,000 after purchasing an additional 771,054 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GLBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
NASDAQ GLBE traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.61. 284,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,323. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.19. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $45.72.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global-e Online
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.