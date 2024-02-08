Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,620 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 95,725 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,659,000 after buying an additional 618,166 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $4,998,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $20,006,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 66.0% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 51,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 631,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,071. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.91.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

