Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $171,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after acquiring an additional 370,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,828,362,000 after buying an additional 112,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,160,000 after buying an additional 827,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,986,123,000 after purchasing an additional 839,964 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after buying an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.51. 1,064,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

