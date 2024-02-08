Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 117,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 72,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 105,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,878. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $879,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,562,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,562,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,265 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

