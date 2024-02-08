Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after acquiring an additional 83,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,201,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,297,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $385.23. The stock had a trading volume of 381,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.79.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

