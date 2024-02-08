Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

NYSE HHH traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.73. 32,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,436. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.43 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 45.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $30,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,126.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Carman sold 700 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $59,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,087 shares in the company, valued at $604,591.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $30,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,126.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 345,322 shares of company stock worth $25,050,640 and sold 2,608 shares worth $215,112. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

