Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.21. The company had a trading volume of 457,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.59. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

