Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $922.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,530. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $927.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $364.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $761.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $681.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

