Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,634 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.72. 1,385,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,860. The company has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.05. General Electric has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $139.48.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

