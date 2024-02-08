Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes $275,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after purchasing an additional 207,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IQVIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,976,000 after buying an additional 45,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.81. The company had a trading volume of 239,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.60 and a 200 day moving average of $211.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $237.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.48.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

