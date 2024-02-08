Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,741,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,648,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873,349. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Argus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

