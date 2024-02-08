Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $173.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.67. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $191.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

