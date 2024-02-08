Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,388,507,000 after acquiring an additional 865,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Wedbush increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.11. 1,836,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.64. The firm has a market cap of $280.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $293.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,543,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,393,178 shares of company stock valued at $366,680,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.