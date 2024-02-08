Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Antero Resources worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 43.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.
Antero Resources Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of AR opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
