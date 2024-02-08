Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.49

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 15465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on APGE shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

