Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,217 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 76,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,660. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $82.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

