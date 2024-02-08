Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.68. 540,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,333. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $113.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

