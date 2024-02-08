Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Public Storage by 5.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.67. 138,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.22 and a 200 day moving average of $274.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSA

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.