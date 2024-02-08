Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,120 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.07% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Shares of TDVG traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

