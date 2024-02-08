Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,457 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 124,234 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,450,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,475,241. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.54. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

