Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,426 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.78. The company had a trading volume of 553,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

