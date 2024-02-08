Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $6.45 Million in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 124,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

ONEQ stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.19. 114,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,421. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

