Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,576 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,960,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 98,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 28,027 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcosa stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.80. 48,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

