Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of California Water Service Group worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.06. 78,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,406. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $28,732.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,633.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $28,732.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,633.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,340 shares of company stock worth $122,680. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.