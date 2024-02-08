Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.28. 301,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,923. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $159.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.48.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $1,607,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Owens Corning

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

