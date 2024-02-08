Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 14,605 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,605 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 859,170 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,947,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,752,645. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.