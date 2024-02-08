Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,884 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,884 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Texas Roadhouse worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.88. 332,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,627. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average of $108.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

