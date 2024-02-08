Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,290,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $293.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,388,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.66. The firm has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 152.15%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

