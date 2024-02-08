Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,737 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Primerica worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Primerica by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Primerica by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.20.

Primerica Stock Down 0.1 %

PRI traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,976. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.04. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.68 and a 1 year high of $236.71. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

