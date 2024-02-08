Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $6.58 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 263,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2,133.7% in the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,607,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,159 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,343,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,428,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after buying an additional 756,583 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 385.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 424,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 337,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,706,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,936. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1308 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

