Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,264 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 127.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 63.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 980,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37.

Insider Activity

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

