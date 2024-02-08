Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.03.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Aramark by 126.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Aramark by 57.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 2,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

