ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Announces Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ArcBest Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $140.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $146.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day moving average is $111.42. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.45.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ArcBest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ArcBest by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ArcBest by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ArcBest by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.33.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

