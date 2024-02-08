ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($2.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of MT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.58. 2,027,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

