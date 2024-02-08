Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARCT. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARCT traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $38.38. 192,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.62. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $1.18. The business had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 33.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 142,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,421,000 after acquiring an additional 66,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.