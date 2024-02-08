Argent Trust Co Buys New Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $34,219.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at $9,622,324.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total value of $1,726,077.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,676 shares in the company, valued at $62,138,788.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at $9,622,324.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,388 shares of company stock valued at $67,485,919. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $209.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.58. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

