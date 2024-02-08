Argent Trust Co Has $212,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,066 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 373,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,277,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271,405 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 127,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

