Argent Trust Co Has $223,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $103.01 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Get Our Latest Report on PulteGroup

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.