Argent Trust Co Has $260,000 Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Atkore were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Atkore by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Atkore by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $145.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $165.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

