Argent Trust Co Has $275,000 Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.96. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $170.28.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.