Argent Trust Co Makes New $282,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,167 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,788,329 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $738,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,309 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.00 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

