Argent Trust Co Purchases Shares of 4,169 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $338,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,502,000 after buying an additional 94,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,170,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

