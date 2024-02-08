Argent Trust Co Sells 170 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Trading Up 2.7 %

NUE stock opened at $186.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $190.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

