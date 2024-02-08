Argent Trust Co Sells 2,000 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 94.78%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

