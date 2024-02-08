Argent Trust Co Takes $202,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $1,196,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after buying an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,532,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $109.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.66. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

