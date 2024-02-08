Argent Trust Co Takes $241,000 Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Toast by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,219 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Toast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,926,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,191,000 after acquiring an additional 85,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

TOST opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,639.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

