Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARKR. TheStreet lowered shares of Ark Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

