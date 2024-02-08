Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Ark Restaurants Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of ARKR stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ARKR. TheStreet lowered shares of Ark Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
