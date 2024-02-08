ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as 98.17 and last traded at 98.17, with a volume of 2553722 shares. The stock had previously closed at 77.01.

The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARM. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 70.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ARM by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

ARM Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 70.40.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

