ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2028 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $6.30 on Thursday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

